Authorities: Rochester drug dealer now facing murder charge after heroin overdose

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 9:04 AM
Updated: Jun 21, 2019 9:04 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester woman is now facing a murder charge in connection to a drug overdose death.

Michelle Williams, 52, is facing a third-degree murder charge for the death of 32-year-old Matthew Klaus, who died March 20 after a heroin overdose.

Williams is expected to be arraigned Friday.

Williams previously admitted to police that she was a frequent seller to Klaus but investigators needed more evidence before filing charges.

In late May, authorities received the final autopsy report, which listed "acute heroin and fentanyl toxicity" as the cause of death,

That report, along with some other evidence they've collected, allowed for the murder charge to be pursued, authorities said.

In a statement after being arrested, Williams allegedly told police she had provided heroin to Klaus the day he died and that she sold to Klaus “at least 100 times.”

