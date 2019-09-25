Clear
Authorities: Remains found in SE Minnesota identified as Steven Holm

Steven Holm

The remains of a body found in Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park last week have been identified.

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 9:30 AM

Authorities in Mower County said the Southeast Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner identified the remains as Steven Holm.

Holm was last seen in Mankato on July 30.

The Mower County Sheriff's Office said last Friday that the remains were "largely skeletonized and unidentifiable."

Sheriff Steve Sandvik says there was no indication of foul play.

