Authorities: Albert Lea man eludes police at 95 mph on icy roads before arrest

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 12:40 PM
Updated: Feb. 28, 2019 12:41 PM

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A man allegedly led authorities on a pursuit that reached speeds of 95 miles per hour on snow and ice-covered roads Tuesday.
Cully Shierts, 22, of Albert Lea, is facing charges of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle and possession of drugs after an incident that began in Albert Lea and ended in Austin.
Police say they were called after it was believed the subjects were trying to steal a snow blower from another vehicle.
The vehicle description matched a vehicle belonging to Shierts, who had an active warrant.
After initially pulling off to the side of the road, the vehicle took off and reached speeds of 95 miles per hour on Interstate-90.
Authorities were able to use stop sticks before the vehicle pulled into a driveway at 20th St. NW in Austin.
A backpack, which police say contained syringes, a digital scale, plastic bags and marijuana, was found after a foot pursuit began. Shiert’s ID was also found in the bag. Shierts was ordered to get on the ground, complied and was arrested.

