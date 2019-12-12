Authorities: Mower County shooting after domestic report was self-inflicted

AUSTIN, Minn. - A gunshot that left one person dead after a report of a domestic violence situation was self-inflicted, authorities said Thursday.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to an apartment in the 24000 block of 540th Avenue around 11 p.m. Tuesday. They arrived to find a man who had been shot to death.

A female at the apartment was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin to be checked for injuries. She is the one who called law enforcement.

The Sheriff’s Office says no one was taken into custody at this time and the names of those involved are not being released.