Clear

Authorities: Mower County shooting after domestic report was self-inflicted

A gunshot that left one person dead after a report of a domestic violence situation was self-inflicted, authorities said Thursday.

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 9:40 AM
Updated: Dec 12, 2019 9:44 AM

AUSTIN, Minn. - A gunshot that left one person dead after a report of a domestic violence situation was self-inflicted, authorities said Thursday.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to an apartment in the 24000 block of 540th Avenue around 11 p.m. Tuesday. They arrived to find a man who had been shot to death.

A female at the apartment was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin to be checked for injuries. She is the one who called law enforcement.

The Sheriff’s Office says no one was taken into custody at this time and the names of those involved are not being released. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 18°
Snow returning Thursday and Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Thursday morning snow update

Image

LEGO CHALLENGE

Image

Luft legacy continues on the mat

Image

SAW: Greta Freed from John Marshall

Image

One person dead after shooting

Image

Lego competition teaches fun in robotics

Image

Names released in double fatal I-35 crash

Image

Historic Covered Bridge reopens

Image

School Cracks Down on Youth Vaping

Community Events