Authorities: Man who escaped Rochester hospital taken into custody

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man who was wanted after escaping St. Marys hospital has been taken into custody.

Authorities said Storm Mensch was arrested at 4:45 a.m. in the 800 block of 46th Ave. NW.

Police were sent to that area just after 4 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person who was ringing the doorbell of the residence in that area and took him into custody a short time later.

Authorities were searching for Mensch after he was accused of stealing a truck before swallowing meth before escaping from St. Marys hospital.

Rochester police said a truck was taken Friday from a construction business in the 6900 block of 10th Ave. SW.

Officer located an 18-year-old male and 22-year-old female passengers in the truck. Footprints from the vehicle led authorities to 20-year-old Mensch, who is believed to be the one who stole the truck.

Around 3.5 grams of meth was found in the truck and Mensch said he swallowed some other meth as well. He was transported to St. Marys after swallowing the meth but somehow escaped (authorities aren’t sure how).