Authorities: Hunter found dead under tree stand in southern MN

The cause of death appears to be either from a fall or from a medical emergency, according to the fire department.

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 10:56 AM
Updated: Jan. 2, 2019 10:58 AM

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. - One person has died after a hunter was found unresponsive Sunday in Roscoe Township.
The Pine Island Fire Department said it was dispatched to the 14600 block of County Rd. 11 for a hunter found unresponsive under a tree stand.
The hunter’s brother found the victim and called 911, according to authorities.
First responders made contact with the victim but he was declared deceased. The cause of death appears to be either from a fall or from a medical emergency, according to the fire department. The victim and his brother are from St. Paul. No names have been released at this time.

