Authorities: Man died when tractor rolled in northwest Iowa

SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man died after a tractor rolled over and trapped him underneath it in northwest Iowa.
Deputies were sent to the scene after someone called 911 around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office says the man had been raking hay in a ditch about 3 miles (5 kilometers) northeast of Sibley. It appears the tractor's left front wheel went into a culvert, causing it to roll.
The sheriff's office identified the man as 49-year-old Ned DeBoer, of rural Sibley.
