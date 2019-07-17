Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Excessive Heat Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Authorities: Man died when tractor rolled in northwest Iowa

Authorities say a man died after a tractor rolled over and trapped him underneath it in northwest Iowa.

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 9:34 AM

SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man died after a tractor rolled over and trapped him underneath it in northwest Iowa.

Deputies were sent to the scene after someone called 911 around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office says the man had been raking hay in a ditch about 3 miles (5 kilometers) northeast of Sibley. It appears the tractor's left front wheel went into a culvert, causing it to roll.

The sheriff's office identified the man as 49-year-old Ned DeBoer, of rural Sibley.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Charles City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Tracking Dangerous Storms & Heat
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Locals work through brutal heat

Image

Olmsted county looks for help with 2020 census

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Potentially dangerous storms & heat on the way

Image

Preston honoring veterans by proclaiming the city as "Purple Heart City"

Image

Closing the gap in racial inequality within Rochester Public Schools

Image

Updating a deadly North Iowa intersection

Image

North Iowa baseball district scores

Image

Long-term impacts of flooding

Image

Massive locomotive on display in Mason City

Image

Charles City defeats Mason City; advances to state softball tournament

Community Events