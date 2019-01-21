Clear
Authorities: Man, child died after vehicle broke through ice in NW Iowa

Authorities say a man and child died after the vehicle they were in broke through lake ice in northwest Iowa.

Posted: Jan. 21, 2019 12:24 PM

STORM LAKE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man and child died after the vehicle they were in broke through lake ice in northwest Iowa.

The Buena Vista County Sheriff's Office says deputies and other first responders were sent to Storm Lake a little before 6 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report about the vehicle. The emergency workers went onto the ice, found the man and three small children and took them to shore.

The sheriff's office says the man and one of the children were pronounced dead later at a hospital. The two other children were flown to a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, hospital.

The names of those involved and details about their being on the ice have not been released.

