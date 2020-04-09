Authorities: Man arrested in SE Minnesota wooded area after woman strangled, bit

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A domestic situation where a woman was strangled with nunchucks and bit in the face ended when a man was found in a wooded area Thursday night.
Authorities said 39-year-old Rory Deer is facing charges of domestic assault with strangulation, domestic assault with bodily harm and disorderly conduct.
Authorities were called at 6:10 p.m. by a 41-year-old female who was screaming in pain at Crisis Receiving Unit.
The victim had picked up Deer in La Crosse after he had asked her to take him to St. Marys Hospital.
On the way there, the woman said he drank a small bottle of gin and admitted smoking methamphetamine earlier in the day.
An assault happened in the car, authorities said, before the man fled on foot.
Deer was later found and arrested in the woods east of Coyote Creek.
The victim was taken to Olmsted Medical Center.
