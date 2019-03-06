Clear
Authorities: Iowa man died after getting stuck in garbage truck

Authorities say a man died after becoming stuck in a garbage truck in south-central Iowa.

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (AP) — A south-central Iowa sheriff says a garbage truck driver was killed when he got caught by his truck's compactor mechanism.

The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies and medics were sent late Tuesday morning to a rural location a few miles east of Oskaloosa to check a report about the man. They discovered that he'd already died. He was identified as 39-year-old Robert Evans, of Oskaloosa.

Sheriff Russ Van Renterghem said Wednesday that Evans had stopped the truck on the rural road, climbed up the frame to a spot between the cab top and the compactor and then was caught and crushed by the mechanism. An autopsy was ordered.

A spokesman for his employer, Midwest Sanitation & Recycling, didn't immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

