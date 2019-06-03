Clear

Authorities: Iowa man died after collision with firetruck

Posted: Jun 3, 2019 8:44 AM

DEWITT, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a pickup truck driver died after colliding with a firetruck in eastern Iowa's Clinton County.

The collision occurred around 9:45 a.m. Sunday at a rural intersection just north of Allens Grove Park. The Clinton County Sheriff's Office says the Donahue Volunteer Fire Department firetruck was heading north on a nonemergency test drive when the driver began turning around to head south back to the station. Its right rear dual wheels were then struck by the southbound pickup.

The sheriff's office says the man driving the pickup died later at a hospital in DeWitt. His passenger was injured. Their names haven't been released.

The collision is being investigated.

Article Comments

