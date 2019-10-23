Authorities: Intoxicated Mason City woman facing felony burglary charge

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman who was allegedly intoxicated is facing a felony burglary charge in relation to an incident early Wednesday morning.

Lisa Arnold, 54, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond after being arrested in the 400 block of S. Polk Ave. at 12:42 a.m.

Authorities said she did appear inside the caller/victim’s house without their permission. The house was occupied by two adults and three children, according to court documents.

Arnold admitted to drinking at her house before walking to the alleged burglary, documents state. She had a blood-alcohol level of .212.