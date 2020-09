OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities have identified a woman killed Monday in a single-vehicle accident.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said Tia Ehmke, 35, of Hayfield, was killed in the crash near County Rd. 3 and County Rd. 149.

The vehicle entered a ditch and struck a power pole near where the road curves.

Authorities said it did not appear was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.