Authorities ID suspect in Albert Lea shooting

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Authorities in Albert Lea have issued an arrest warrant in connection to a shooting May 9.

Police said Omar Rodriguez is wanted in connection to the shooting that injured a man May 9 in the 1200 block of Gene Ave.

Any information to the whereabouts of Rodriguez can be reported immediately to the ALPD by calling 507-377-5200.

The victim in the shooting was a 21-year-old male who suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was hospitalized.