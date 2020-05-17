Authorities ID suspect in Albert Lea shooting

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Authorities in Albert Lea have issued an arrest warrant in connection to a shooting May 9.
Police said Omar Rodriguez is wanted in connection to the shooting that injured a man May 9 in the 1200 block of Gene Ave.
Any information to the whereabouts of Rodriguez can be reported immediately to the ALPD by calling 507-377-5200.
The victim in the shooting was a 21-year-old male who suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was hospitalized.
