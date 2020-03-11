MASON CITY, Iowa - The identity of a man killed Tuesday has been released after he was struck on Highway 65 south of Mason City.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office said Danny Goodroad, 64, of Mason City, died after being struck by a vehicle.
"During the investigation, deputies learned that just prior to the accident, Goodroad's vehicle had been seen by witnesses driving erratically," the sheriff's office said. "Shortly after this, Goodroad stopped his vehicle suddenly in the center of the roadway (Highway 65) and exited it, directly in the path of another vehicle driving northbound on Highway 65."
The driver of the northbound vehicle, 57-year-old Kaye Krueger, was not injured and no charges are expected.
Related Content
- Authorities ID man struck, killed on Highway 65 near Mason City
- Highway 65 reopens in Mason City
- Authorities ID Mason City man killed in Hancock Co. crash
- Highway 65 in Mason City to reopen Wednesday
- U.S. 65 reopening in Mason City
- Mason City fire officials ID woman killed in house fire
- Mason City couple sentenced for fake IDs
- Authorities identify man shot in Mason City
- Authorities ID man killed in Worth County tractor-train collision
- Authorities ID SE Minnesota man killed in crash