Authorities ID man struck, killed on Highway 65 near Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - The identity of a man killed Tuesday has been released after he was struck on Highway 65 south of Mason City.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office said Danny Goodroad, 64, of Mason City, died after being struck by a vehicle.

"During the investigation, deputies learned that just prior to the accident, Goodroad's vehicle had been seen by witnesses driving erratically," the sheriff's office said. "Shortly after this, Goodroad stopped his vehicle suddenly in the center of the roadway (Highway 65) and exited it, directly in the path of another vehicle driving northbound on Highway 65."

The driver of the northbound vehicle, 57-year-old Kaye Krueger, was not injured and no charges are expected.