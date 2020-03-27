Clear
Authorities ID man killed in SE Minnesota boom accident

Authorities have released the identification of a man killed Thursday after a boom contacted power lines.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 8:52 AM

BYRON, Minn. - Authorities have released the identification of a man killed Thursday after a boom contacted power lines.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said Anthony Streed, 37, of Rochester was killed in the accident involving a boom owned by Duke Aerial Equipment.

"Upon the arrival of first responders, it was determined that a JLG Ultra Boom lift, owned by Duke Aerial Equipment, had its boom and platform extended into charged, overhead electrical power lines. The contact between the metal platform and the charges lines resulted in the operator of the boom being electrocuted on the lift platform. The operator of the lift was prone on the platform and engulfed in flames (presumed deceased by medical personnel at the scene). Due to the charged, overhead power lines still being in contact with the lift platform, first responders had no choice but to wait for the arrival of Excel Energy to disconnect the power lines," the sheriff's office said. 

"Once the powerlines were disconnected, the lift platform was lowered so the victim could be recovered. The deceased operator of the lift has been tentatively identified as Anthony James Streed (Age 37 from Rochester, Minnesota). Streed was the mechanic for Duke Aerial Equipment. At this time, it appears that Streed raised the lift platform to perform a final inspection on the lift unit prior to the unit being rented."

