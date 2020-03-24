Clear
Authorities ID man found dead at Rochester Motel 6

The victim and his roommate are from out of state and were working construction, police said.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 9:41 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities have released the name of a man whose body was found at Motel 6.

Police said Edi Moran, 31, from Kentucky, was found Saturday after a report from a roommate. 

Authorities added there was no foul play indicated.

Community Events