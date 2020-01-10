Clear
Authorities ID couple found dead in Iowa murder-suicide

They've been identified as 79-year-old Richard Davis and his 78-year-old wife, Charlotte.

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 1:18 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Authorities have released the names of two people who were found dead by a relative in their Story County home - deaths that authorities say were the result of a murder-suicide.

Authorities say Richard Davis shot his wife before shooting himself.

A shotgun was found Wednesday near his body on the kitchen floor of their Colo home. Her body was found in a living room chair. No note was found.

Their son Russell Davis told The Des Moines Register that his parents seemed happy at Christmas.

