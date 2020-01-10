Authorities ID couple found dead in Iowa murder-suicide

Authorities have released the names of two people who were found dead by a relative in their Story County home - deaths that authorities say were the result of a murder-suicide.
They've been identified as 79-year-old Richard Davis and his 78-year-old wife, Charlotte.
Authorities say Richard Davis shot his wife before shooting himself.
A shotgun was found Wednesday near his body on the kitchen floor of their Colo home. Her body was found in a living room chair. No note was found.
Their son Russell Davis told The Des Moines Register that his parents seemed happy at Christmas.
