Authorities ID SE Minnesota man killed in crash

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 25-year-old man from Plainview died in a crash Tuesday in Farmington Township.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Tanner Boehmke, 25, died as a result of the crash at the intersection of 80th Ave. and County Rd. 21 NE.

The crash happened at 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday and is still under investigation by the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and the Rochester/Olmsted Forensic Mapping Unit.