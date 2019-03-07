OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 25-year-old man from Plainview died in a crash Tuesday in Farmington Township.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Tanner Boehmke, 25, died as a result of the crash at the intersection of 80th Ave. and County Rd. 21 NE.
The crash happened at 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday and is still under investigation by the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and the Rochester/Olmsted Forensic Mapping Unit.
Related Content
- Authorities ID SE Minnesota man killed in crash
- Authorities ID Mason City man killed in Hancock Co. crash
- Authorities ID man killed in Worth County tractor-train collision
- Minnesota man killed in southern Iowa crash
- NE Iowans crash in SE Minnesota
- Authorities ID 2 people killed near Nora Springs in vehicle-train crash
- Rockford man in Minnesota crash
- Olmsted County death officially ruled a homicide; authorities ID man killed (with press conference video)
- 1 killed in southern Minnesota motorcycle crash
- Update: Name released of man killed in southern Minnesota crash
Scroll for more content...