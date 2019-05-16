Clear

Authorities ID SE Minnesota man found wrapped in blanket after vehicle went into creek

Man was found wrapped in a blanket after early-Monday crash.

Posted: May. 14, 2019 10:10 AM
Updated: May. 14, 2019 1:21 PM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 26-year-old male who was located after a vehicle went into a creek Monday and suffered a partially torn aorta has been identified.

Dalton Volkman, 26, from Harmony, was identified Tuesday as the man who was found wrapped in a blanket in the fetal position on the side of the road after a vehicle went into the creek at around midnight.

Authorities said a passerby in the 500 block of County Rd. 10 NE spotted the vehicle in the creek and called 911. Volkman was going south on County Rd. 10 when he fell asleep, went across the oncoming lane and down a ditch before ending up in the river.

He was suspected of being under the influence, authorities said.

He suffered partially torn aorta in the accident and had surgery at St. Mary’s Hospital.

