OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 26-year-old male who was located after a vehicle went into a creek Monday and suffered a partially torn aorta has been identified.
Dalton Volkman, 26, from Harmony, was identified Tuesday as the man who was found wrapped in a blanket in the fetal position on the side of the road after a vehicle went into the creek at around midnight.
Authorities said a passerby in the 500 block of County Rd. 10 NE spotted the vehicle in the creek and called 911. Volkman was going south on County Rd. 10 when he fell asleep, went across the oncoming lane and down a ditch before ending up in the river.
He was suspected of being under the influence, authorities said.
He suffered partially torn aorta in the accident and had surgery at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Related Content
- Authorities ID SE Minnesota man found wrapped in blanket after vehicle went into creek
- Authorities ID SE Minnesota man killed in crash
- Police: Man found in SE Minnesota creek appeared to have been there for hours
- Missing Minnesota couple found dead in vehicle
- Authorities in SE Minnesota searching for missing 88-year-old woman
- Winter Storm Watch blankets southern Minnesota, part of north Iowa
- Authorities ID Mason City man killed in Hancock Co. crash
- Authorities ID man killed in Worth County tractor-train collision
- Authorities ID Austin man killed in 2-vehicle crash
- Update: Authorities ID man found deceased at Rockwell residence as death investigation continues