Authorities ID Minnesota man who was killed in NW Iowa barn collapse

REMBRANDT, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have released the name of an employee killed when equipment collapsed inside a barn in northwest Iowa.
Buena Vista County authorities say a structural failure early Friday morning at the Rembrandt Foods facility just east of Rembrandt caused a catastrophic collapse of equipment inside the building.
The victim had been working inside. He's been identified as Humberto Jesus Lopez, who lived in Worthington, Minnesota.
A search for him was suspended Friday evening because of safety concerns for rescue workers. Authorities say the search resumed Saturday, and his body was recovered around 2 p.m.
