Authorities ID Austin man killed in 2-vehicle crash

AUSTIN, Minn. - Authorities have released the name of an elderly man killed in a 2-car crash that left a man behind bars on charges of criminal vehicular homicide and DWI.

William Regner, 89, of Austin, was killed in the crash last week at County Rd. 29 and County Rd. 28.



Christopher Stewart Christopher Stewart

A toxicology report is being done to Christopher Robert Stewart, 31, of Austin, who was charged after the crash.

Officers at the scene said Stewart showed signs of being under the influence of drugs and failed three field sobriety tests. After the tests, law enforcement said Stewart admitted to taking Adderall.

Stewart was then arrested and booked into the Mower County Jail on $10,000 bond. Criminal vehicular homicide is a felony while DWI and driving after revocation are misdemeanors.