Authorities ID 39-year-old Rochester man who died in police custody

"The medical examiner has not determined the cause and manner of death, pending additional investigation,” the Minnesota BCA said Friday in a news release.

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 11:36 AM
Updated: Mar. 29, 2019 11:41 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities have identified the man who died while in police custody Wednesday night in a Cub Foods parking lot.
“The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner has identified the individual who died during an incident involving police officers in Rochester as Albert Thomas Dashow, 39, of Rochester, Minn. The medical examiner has not determined the cause and manner of death, pending additional investigation,” the Minnesota BCA said Friday in a news release.
“The BCA is investigating this incident at the request of the Rochester Police Department. Additional information, including the names of the officers involved in the incident, will be released by the BCA once initial interviews are complete. The officers have not yet submitted statements to BCA agents.”
The situation began Wednesday night when an officer tried pulling over a man in the Cub Foods parking lot in southeast Rochester.
Once the man was apprehended, the officer determined he was unresponsive and started life-saving efforts, including CPR. Those efforts were unsuccessful.
“Once other officers arrived the subject was detained and taken into custody,” police said in a press release Thursday. “Once in custody, the subject became unresponsive.
“Preliminary investigation indicates that officers did not use weapons in apprehending the subject.”
Police said Friday that it classifies a Taser as a weapon and that the preliminary investigation shows it wasn't used.

