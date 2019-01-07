Authorities: Hampton man accused of sexually abusing female juvenile

HAMPTON, Iowa - A 22-year-old Hampton man is facing a felony sexual abuse charge.

Luis Damas Hernandez was arrested in relation to an alleged incident Jan. 1 at 4 a.m.

According to court documents, Damas Hernandez entered a bedroom occupied by a female juvenile and sexually assaulted her. Damas Hernandez was located where the alleged assault took place and was taken into custody. He is being held in the Bremer County Jail.