Authorities: Hampton man accused of sexually abusing female juvenile

Luis Damas Hernandez

A 22-year-old Hampton man is facing a felony sexual abuse charge.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 11:47 AM
Updated: Jan. 7, 2019 11:48 AM

Luis Damas Hernandez was arrested in relation to an alleged incident Jan. 1 at 4 a.m.
According to court documents, Damas Hernandez entered a bedroom occupied by a female juvenile and sexually assaulted her. Damas Hernandez was located where the alleged assault took place and was taken into custody. He is being held in the Bremer County Jail.

