Authorities: Hampton man accused of sexually abusing female juvenile

HAMPTON, Iowa - A 22-year-old Hampton man is facing a felony sexual abuse charge.
Luis Damas Hernandez was arrested in relation to an alleged incident Jan. 1 at 4 a.m.
According to court documents, Damas Hernandez entered a bedroom occupied by a female juvenile and sexually assaulted her. Damas Hernandez was located where the alleged assault took place and was taken into custody. He is being held in the Bremer County Jail.
Luis Damas Hernandez
Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 11:47 AM
Updated: Jan. 7, 2019 11:48 AM
