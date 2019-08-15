Authorities: Forced entry results in stolen cell phones from Rochester business

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An investigation is underway after cell phones were stolen from Boost Mobile on S. Broadway Ave.
Authorities were called at 7:40 p.m. and on Aug. 13 and 7:55 a.m. on the 14th after it appeared someone forced entry into the business and stole the phones.
The numbers of items taken are not yet known
No arrests have been made.
