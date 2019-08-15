Clear
BREAKING NEWS 2nd person arrested in connection to March homicide in Olmsted County Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Authorities: Forced entry results in stolen cell phones from Rochester business

An investigation is underway after cell phones were stolen from Boost Mobile on S. Broadway Ave.

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 10:14 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An investigation is underway after cell phones were stolen from Boost Mobile on S. Broadway Ave.

Authorities were called at 7:40 p.m. and on Aug. 13 and 7:55 a.m. on the 14th after it appeared someone forced entry into the business and stole the phones.

The numbers of items taken are not yet known

No arrests have been made.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Spotty sprinkles through the day will lead to heavier rain tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Showers possible tonight through Friday

Image

Senator Tina Smith team tours Minnesota

Image

CTK: Albert Lea Tigers

Image

Chris' PM weather forecast

Image

CTK: Austin Packers

Image

Addressing illegal drugs in Fillmore County

Image

CTK: Spring Grove

Image

Addressing the dangers of vaping

Image

Suspicious fire in Austin

Community Events