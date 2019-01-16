Authorities: Driver becomes dizzy, hits house in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A driver who became dizzy crashed into a home Tuesday night on Peregrine Dr. SE.
Authorities said the driver was backing out of a driveway, became dizzy and continued backing up until it crossed the road and crashed into the home. There were no injuries.
The driver, 29-year-old Abdisalan Adow, was not transported to the hospital.
