Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Authorities: Driver becomes dizzy, hits house in Olmsted County

A driver who became dizzy crashed into a home Tuesday night on Peregrine Dr. SE.

Posted: Jan. 16, 2019 9:25 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A driver who became dizzy crashed into a home Tuesday night on Peregrine Dr. SE.
Authorities said the driver was backing out of a driveway, became dizzy and continued backing up until it crossed the road and crashed into the home. There were no injuries.
The driver, 29-year-old Abdisalan Adow, was not transported to the hospital.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 1°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 8°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 8°
Charles City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 5°
Rochester
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: -1°
Sunshine returns for this cooler Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Demolition derby costs owner $4,000

Image

Tax assistance for low-income taxpayers

Image

Minnesota is seeing a lot of DWIs so far in 2019

Image

Rochester couple lobbies against legalizing marijuana in Minnesota

Image

Charles City business owner out $4K

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Forest City YMCA teaching 'hands-on' class

Image

Tax increase for paved roads outrage Mason City residents

Image

Reducing carbon dioxide emissions

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Tuesday

Community Events