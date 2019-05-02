Authorities: Charles City man accused of calling and threatening to kill woman from jail book-in room

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - A man who was arrested found himself facing more charges after he allegedly called the victim from the booking room at the Floyd County Jail and threatened to kill her.

Sammie Gray, 36, of Charles City, is facing charges of first-degree harassment, second-degree criminal mischief and two counts of assault causing bodily injury related to an April 20 incident in the 500 block of Clinton St.

Authorities said they responded to an assault that left a woman’s face injured. Gray is accused of biting, striking, tackling and scratching the victim.

Around $12,000 in damage was done to the residence due to several windows being knocked out.

Once at the jail, Gray allegedly made a phone call to the victim and “threatened to kill her over the phone while in the book-in room to the jail,” court documents state.