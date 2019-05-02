Clear

Authorities: Charles City man accused of calling and threatening to kill woman from jail book-in room

Sammie Gray

A man who was arrested found himself facing more charges after he allegedly called the victim from the booking room at the Floyd County Jail and threatened to kill her.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 9:10 AM
Updated: May. 2, 2019 9:18 AM

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - A man who was arrested found himself facing more charges after he allegedly called the victim from the booking room at the Floyd County Jail and threatened to kill her.

Sammie Gray, 36, of Charles City, is facing charges of first-degree harassment, second-degree criminal mischief and two counts of assault causing bodily injury related to an April 20 incident in the 500 block of Clinton St.

Authorities said they responded to an assault that left a woman’s face injured. Gray is accused of biting, striking, tackling and scratching the victim.

Around $12,000 in damage was done to the residence due to several windows being knocked out.

Once at the jail, Gray allegedly made a phone call to the victim and “threatened to kill her over the phone while in the book-in room to the jail,” court documents state.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Tracking much drier weather starting today!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Slow Clearing Skies

Image

Rochester getting to know its new police captain

Image

Weiss murder trial continues

Image

SAW: Mac Horvath

Image

Bulldogs are ready for season

Image

Five local athletes sign college offers

Image

'Cradle to Career' aims to make sure all Rochester students succeed

Image

Rochester bike share program open for the season

Image

Mason City bike program relaunched

Image

Dental bags for kids

Community Events