Authorities: Charges pending against Austin man suspected of hitting bicyclist

Charges are pending against an Austin man suspected of drinking before the vehicle he was driving struck a bicyclist.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 10:01 AM
Updated: Jul 8, 2019 10:02 AM

AUSTIN, Minn. - Charges are pending against an Austin man suspected of drinking before the vehicle he was driving struck a bicyclist.

Authorities said Robinson Apina, 28, was attempting to make a turn at 1st Dr. NW and 8th Pl. NW when he struck a 33-year-old biker.

The victim had scratches on the forearm and bruising to the right now. The bicyclist declined further medical attention.

Police said Apina is facing charges for criminal vehicular operation.

