Authorities looking for wanted Rochester woman whose 3-month-old recently died in traffic accident

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities in southeastern Minnesota want the public to be on the lookout for a wanted woman whose three-month-old child recently died after a traffic accident.

Dectrini Boldien, 30, of Rochester, has three active warrants out of Minnesota, and she was recently involved in a fatal traffic accident in Missouri that left her infant child dead.

In connection to that crash, authorities in Missouri have filed charges of first-degree child endangerment resulting in death.

Boldien was hospitalized in Missouri but fled once she was released, and authorities think it's possible she has or will return to Minnesota.

In April, she was arrested in Rochester after allegedly leaving her children in a hot car while she was taken to jail.

In that case, officers were called to the Olmsted County Government Center parking lot for a car alarm going off. Police say they found three children, all under the age of five, sitting in a car in the middle of the parking lot with the windows up and the sun beating down on it.

Investigators say Boldien is the children’s mother and had repeatedly told authorities her children were being taken care of and never said they were left in the parking lot.