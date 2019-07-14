Clear

Authorities: 5 officers fired rifles in fatal Minnesota shooting

Posted: Jul 14, 2019 6:59 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say five police officers fired rifles following a standoff that left a 23-year-old man dead in a St. Paul suburb.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says in a statement Saturday that Isak Aden of Columbia Heights died July 2 of "multiple gunshot wounds."

Police say a handgun and a cartridge casing were found next to Aden after he was shot. No one else was injured.

Authorities say Aden fled on foot after assaulting a woman in a car in Eagan. Officers tracked the man down to a commercial area and tried to negotiate with him for hours. Police say officers ordered Aden to drop his weapon but eventually shots were fired and he was hit.

Authorities say an investigation is ongoing.

