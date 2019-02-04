Clear
Authorities: 3 die, 5 injured in Iowa after van and car crash into semi

Authorities say three people have been killed after a minivan and a car crashed into an overturned semitractor-trailer on an Iowa highway.

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 6:27 AM

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say three people have been killed after a minivan and a car crashed into an overturned semitractor-trailer on a southeastern Iowa highway.

The Des Moines Register reports that Iowa State Patrol spokesman Nathan Ludwig says dense fog is believed to have been a factor in the crashes early Sunday just west of Mount Pleasant.

The newspaper, citing a State Patrol crash report, says the three people killed were the 74-year-old minivan driver Vicki Morrow of Ottumwa, and 44-year-old Daniel Yutzy and 44-year-old Kathryn Yutzy, both of Bloomfield.

Authorities say five other people were hurt. They say one is in critical condition and four others, including the semi driver, were treated at hospitals and released.

The patrol crash report says the semi was eastbound on Highway 34 when it jackknifed and overturned. Then the van and car crashed into it.

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com

