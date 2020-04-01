Iowa officials say two people from Minnesota were killed in a helicopter crash Monday.
According to the Gutherie County Sheriff’s Office, a witness in rural Audubon County reported they heard a loud sound and saw a helicopter crash.
Two people were killed in the crash. Their names are being withheld until the family is notified.
Authorities said both people killed were from Minnesota.
Related Content
- Authorities: 2 from Minnesota killed in Iowa helicopter crash
- Three soldiers killed in Minnesota helicopter crash are identified
- Nurse, pilot killed in medical helicopter crash in Minnesota
- Minnesota National Guard identifies 3 killed in helicopter crash
- Survivor describes Minnesota fatal medical helicopter crash
- Minnesota man killed in southern Iowa crash
- Authorities ID SE Minnesota man killed in crash
- Army team will lead probe into Minnesota helicopter crash
- Authorities: 10-year-old killed in northwest Iowa ATV crash
- Helicopter crash in Howard County
Scroll for more content...