Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Authorities: 2 from Minnesota killed in Iowa helicopter crash

Iowa officials say two people from Minnesota were killed in a helicopter crash Monday.

Posted: Apr 1, 2020 10:30 AM

Iowa officials say two people from Minnesota were killed in a helicopter crash Monday.

According to the Gutherie County Sheriff’s Office, a witness in rural Audubon County reported they heard a loud sound and saw a helicopter crash.

Two people were killed in the crash. Their names are being withheld until the family is notified. 

Authorities said both people killed were from Minnesota.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 29°
Rain chances return
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Siren Tests

Image

RPD delivering groceries for CUB Foods shoppers

Image

Realtors transition to online showings

Image

Albert Lea Schools begin online classes

Image

Rochester store says freezers are in high demand

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Rain chances for the rest of the work week

Image

Enjoying the great outdoors

Image

Chris PM Weather Forecast 3/31

Image

Using social media to stay connected with elderly residents

Community Events