Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Authorities: 2 Iowa deputies shot while serving warrant

Authorities say two sheriff's deputies were shot and wounded while serving a warrant at an apartment complex in central Iowa.

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 7:14 AM

STUART, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say two sheriff's deputies were shot and wounded while serving a warrant at an apartment complex in central Iowa.

The gunfire erupted around 10:40 p.m. Thursday in Stuart, about 35 miles (57 kilometers) west of Des Moines.

Iowa Criminal Investigation Division agent Adam DeCamp said early Friday that both Guthrie County deputies and the suspect are being treated for non-life-threatening gunshot injuries at a Des Moines hospital. A third officer was injured — but not shot — while responding.

Names of those involved and more details haven't been released. Associated Press messages left for city and county authorities weren't immediately returned.

Stuart is a city of about 1,700 people that sits along Interstate 80. Natasha Peninger lives in the apartment complex, and she told station KCCI that she "just grabbed my kids and left" when an officer banged on her door and told her to evacuate.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 41°
Tracking a warm and windy Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

TIC cross country

Image

Lourdes narrowly escapes Cotter, advances to state

Image

Austin holds off Lourdes in Section 1A title match

Image

Sportsmanship at its finest

Image

Kavars Trial: Day Three

Image

Infant and pregnancy loss awareness

Image

Kavars takes the stand in animal neglect case

Image

Logan's law is working

Image

MEA Break & college visits

Community Events