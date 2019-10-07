Authorities: 10-year-old killed in northwest Iowa ATV crash

LAWTON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say the crash of an all-terrain vehicle killed a 10-year-old in northwest Iowa.
The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office says deputies and medics were sent about 3:20 p.m. Sunday to a residence a few miles west of Lawton.
Details about what happened and the boy's name haven't been released. The crash is being investigated.
