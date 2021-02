WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - One person was killed and another is in custody after an apparent stabbing Tuesday at Prestage Foods.

Deputies responded and located a deceased individual inside the employee locker room area within the plant.

A suspect was identified and is in custody.

"The initial investigation revealed the victim and suspect knew each other," the DCI said.

Names will be released pending family notification.

The Iowa DCI said it was reported at 5:42 a.m.