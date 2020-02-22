Clear

Authorities: 1 dead in plane crash in central Minnesota

Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson said one occupant was found dead at the scene.

Posted: Feb 22, 2020 3:22 PM

MINNEAPOLIS - Authorities say one person has died in a plane crash in central Minnesota.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said the plane went down Saturday morning in the Crow-Hassan Park Reserve, about 30 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted it was investigating the crash. The agency said the plane was a single-engine Beech A36. The agency did not release more information.

