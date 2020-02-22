Authorities: 1 dead in plane crash in central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS - Authorities say one person has died in a plane crash in central Minnesota.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said the plane went down Saturday morning in the Crow-Hassan Park Reserve, about 30 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson said one occupant was found dead at the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted it was investigating the crash. The agency said the plane was a single-engine Beech A36. The agency did not release more information.