Authorities Arrest 35 in Rochester-Based Drug Trafficking Case

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police have arrested at least 35 people across Minnesota allegedly involved in a regional drug trafficking operation based in Rochester.

13 of the 35 arrests occurred in Olmsted County. Authorities say the organization was spearheaded by Ricky Antwan Osborn, a Rochester resident.

Osborn is accused of coordinating the distribution of large amounts of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine across Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

Commander Vincent Scheckel of the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, who was involved in the investigation, says Osborn has been on law enforcement's radar for years, and his arrest represents a step forward in the fight against overdose deaths.

"Hopefully this puts a significant dent in the amount of heroin and methamphetamine that's being sold in the area," Scheckel told KIMT News 3. especially the heroin, which a lot of it is being laced with fentanyl, and is causing problems in Rochester and surrounding communities with the overdoses, and the overdose deaths."

Officials say their investigation into the organization lasted over a year, and included several different law enforcement agencies.