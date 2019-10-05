Clear
Authorities in Rochester catch up to wanted man

Brian Rathbun being held at the Olmsted Adult Detention Center facing multiple felony charges.

Posted: Oct 5, 2019 3:41 PM
Updated: Oct 5, 2019 3:45 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities finally catch a man who's been on the run for weeks.

Rochester Police and Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to 201 16th Street NE just before 2 o'clock Friday afternoon to assist an investigator who saw Brian Rathbun, 53, walking in the area.

According to authorities, the Department of Corrections fugitive and warrant suspect has a history of fleeing and is a violent offender.

When Rathbun saw the investigator, he took off running and went to the residence authorities responded to.

He barricaded himself in a room and refused to come out despite being told he was under arrest with multiple orders from authorities to come out with his hands up.

Police say Rathbun was sitting on the floor pushing against the door with his back, creating resistance.

He eventually came out of the room and police took him into custody.

He's being held at the Olmsted Adult Detention Center facing multiple felony charges.

