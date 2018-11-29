Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

Author of new book on POW camps in Iowa speaks with crowd in Northwood

Linda McCann shares research and stories to those gathered at Northwood Public Library Thursday morning

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 10:13 PM
Updated: Nov. 29, 2018 10:49 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - It's a part of Iowa's history you may not be familiar with. Now, a Shell Rock author is set to release a book about the state's prisoner of war camps.

Linda McCann grew up near Waverly, the site of a POW camp during World War II. It was one of 17 branch camps scattered across the state, along with two main camps in Algona and Clarinda.

She soon took an interest in the history of the camps, and spoke with people who worked with the prisoners, had them work on their farms, or just got to know them, and is releasing a book titled "Prisoners of War in Iowa."

On Thursday morning, she took the time to talk with a crowd at the Northwood Public Library, and says what she discovered while doing research is quite interesting.

"I didn't know about the Clarinda camp. I knew about the Algona camp, and I knew about some of the branch camps, but I didn't realize we had two main camps here. And I didn't realize we had Japanese in Iowa at Clarinda, and I didn't realize they were in every state except three [North Dakota, Nevada and Vermont]."

Altogether, there were about 25,000 German, Italian and Japanese prisoners of war in Iowa during World War II. But despite information in newspapers about them, McCann says she discovered many people didn't know that the camps even existed in the state.

"I think when World War II ended, people didn't talk about it. They didn't think it was important, it wasn't something to tell their kids, that sorta thing, and it just got passed by."

Since McCann wrote the book, one of her interviewees for the story has died, and adds that it's important to hear their stories as they could be lost forever.

McCann is already researching for her next projects, including Iowa's version of Rosie the Riveter.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Calm and cloudy tonight, with warmer temps for Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Students discuss refugee journeys

Image

Snowmobile safety

Image

ALL-USA TOP 25

Image

Southbridge Mall and RCR Project

Image

MC Shooting

Image

GHV WRESTLING QUAD

Image

Speaking about P.O.W. camps in Iowa

Image

Thursday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

RFD trains in Days Inn building before demolition

Image

New CDC report shows suicide rate on the rise

Community Events