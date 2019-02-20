FOREST CITY, Iowa - A California teacher who's story was turned into a movie spoke with college and high school students in Forest City Tuesday.

Erin Gruwell was teaching at Wilson High School in Los Angeles in the mid-1990s, and had her students write about their troubles and life experiences in journals, which were later published in the book "The Freedom Writers Diary: How a Teacher and 150 Teens Used Writing to Change Themselves and the World Around Them." The book was turned into a film that starred Hilary Swank in 2007.

Gruwell is sharing not only the experience, but also their story of tolerance, hope and how the power of storytelling can change the world. She hopes that the students she speaks to will go on to tell stories of their own.

"Our hope is that they see the movie, they're inspired to go back not only to read the book, but to write their own. Everyone has a story to write and a story to tell, so that's what our hope is, that movies and books are the launching pad for someone to write their own."

She's no stranger coming to Iowa to speak with groups, and has had a positive response wherever she went.

"When the book came out, we were blessed to have been able to travel to all 50 states and see how our story would resonate with a high school, a middle school, a college campus, and that's the universality of the human spirit."

Gruwell also spoke with students in Luther College in Decorah on Tuesday as well.

A new documentary coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the release of the book is upcoming.