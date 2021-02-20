Austin's annual 'Paint the Town Pink' event benefitting cancer research

AUSTIN, Minn. - Saturday was The Hormel Institute's annual 'Paint the Town Pink’ event aimed at benefiting cancer research.

The event has been growing since 2011.

It started with an Austin Bruins game - now it's pink events all over the Austin community.

Like most community events over the last year - the event wasn't able to happen as normal.

The Hormel Institute still wanted to do something for the community as a reminder of how important any dollar donated is.

Gail Dennison, The Hormel Institute Director of Development and Public Relations, says “The community gets to know the Hormel Institute and when they hear that every penny of every dollar goes to the mission - it makes such an impact on where a donation can go."

She adds, "We want to accelerate answers to cancer so people live longer, healthier lives."

This year's event was of a city-wide bingo challenge - from skeet shooting - to fishing - with 16 locations to check off.

Dr. Rebecca Morris, Leader of Stem Cells and Cancer Lab at the institute, is the 2021 'Paint the Town Pink' ambassador.

She went from being a cancer researcher - to cancer patient.

A year ago she was diagnosed with early stage breast cancer.

During radiation therapy, doctors found what also turned out to be early stage lung cancer.

"That was the most devastating news that i've ever had in my life. But it saved my life - with finding the lung cancer early,” she tells KIMT.

Each year the event generates more than 300 thousand dollars - raising over 2 million dollars since its start in 2011 - benefitting innovative cancer research studies.