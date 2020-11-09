Austin's Teyghan Hovland signs national letter of intent with St. Cloud State

AUSTIN, Minn. - One of the best days of a student-athlete's life is when they sign their national letter of intent. Austin's Teyghan Hovland put pen to paper Monday, signing his NLI to play baseball at St. Cloud State.

Hovland is a three sport athlete, playing football and basketball in addition to baseball. In 2019, the senior helped lead the Packers to their first state baseball tournament since 1990, falling in the semifinals.

But there was no baseball season his junior year due to the pandemic, leaving a wonder of where his future would hold.

"Honestly I didn't see myself getting here and now since we made it happen today it feels good," he said. "Going up [to St. Cloud] was great, [I] loved it from the start and now I'm just excited to spend my next four years, make some more memories, play some more ball."

Teyghan said he is thankful for the family, friends and coaches who have helped him along the way.

"These people are some of the people that have played the biggest roles in my life you know I've got coaches, friends, family and they have impacted me on the field, off the field, they've built me up in many different areas so it's a blessing that they care and that they came today," he said.