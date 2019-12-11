Austin Salvation Army needs volunteers and donations for red kettles

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Christmas season is the season of giving but the Austin Salvation Army says they are seeing a dip in donations this year. Stacey Wisemore is in charge of Austin's red kettle campaign. She says they've raised $15,000 towards the $80,000 goal.

With just two weeks left to raise money, Wisemore isn't sure they'll reach their goal.

She says it may be due to a variety of reasons. One of those reasons is a lack of volunteers.

"With the cold weather that comes in, that impacts our volunteers,” Wisemore said. “We had a lot of people that couldn't make it in recently because they were snowed in. The other day we had all of our spots filled but four by 11 people we had 8 cancellations.

Another reason is a shorter time frame between Thanksgiving and Christmas this holiday season.