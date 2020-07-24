Clear
Austin's Hovland commits to playbaseball at St. Cloud State

He says the offer was too good to pass up.

Posted: Jul 24, 2020 11:10 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – Coronavirus has impacted sports in various aspects, but recruiting must go on.

Incoming Austin senior pitcher, Teyghan Hovland, announced his college of choice on Friday which is St. Cloud State.

Hovland told KIMT News 3 Sports it was an opportunity too good to pass up.

“This is a really good opportunity for me,” he said. “What they were giving me and financially wise to go there it wasn’t a lot so I was like I should probably jump on this now. Especially with roster spots – they were like ‘we’re narrowing down roster spots so either jump on it now or we can’t have you.”

Hovland was the Packers’ ace his sophomore season allowing less than two runs per contest, leading Austin to win its first state tournament game in 29 years.

