Austin's Both Gach granted immediate eligibility for Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - The Associated Press released the men’s basketball preseason poll on Monday. While the Golden Gophers may not have earned a preseason ranking, they did receive some good news from the NCAA.

Former Austin Packer and current junior guard, Both Gach, has been granted immediate eligibility after transferring from Utah due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gach was second in scoring for the Utes last season averaging nearly 11 points-per-game. He became just the third player in Utah program history to post a triple-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against Mississippi Valley State last season.