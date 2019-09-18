Clear
Austin work space geared towards helping businesses grow

The overhead cost can be a burden and stand in the way of some businesses.

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 9:14 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

AUSTIN, Minn- The City of Austin is growing. Despite a thriving community, it can be challenging for business small or large to stay afloat. The overhead cost can be a burden and stand in the way of some businesses.

That’s where Launch comes in it's an entrepreneurial ecosystem. Sean Williams is an ecosystem builder at Launch in Austin. He says while there are several concepts like this out there in other communities this space goes above and beyond. They help support and connect businesses.

"One of the things about Launch and the Start Up Factory is that they were really formed to help draw businesses to the Austin community,” Williams said. “With Start Up F'actory it was about educating businesses and helping them grow and with Launch its giving businesses that might work outside the area but do business here in Austin give them a home base. "

Eric Connectt has an office at Launch. The California native is now living in Austin. As he began to move forward in his career he needed space to work. He says Launch fits his needs.

"It's pretty open it’s good to be able to talk and collaborate with other businesses,” Connectt said. “There’s stress here just an opportunity for things to take off,”

Memberships start with a drop-in membership for $99.

