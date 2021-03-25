Austin woman wanted for felony drug charges arrested in Worth County, held on $250K bond

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - An Austin woman wanted for five felony drug charges in Mower County was taken into custody in Worth County and is being held on $250,000 bond.

Sadie Washington, 20, was arrested after a search warrant was executed in the 2300 block of 400th St. in Grafton.

Authorities said Washington gave a fake name before she was recognized by a Mower County deputy.

Washington was wanted on five counts of selling narcotics in Mower County.

According to court documents, in early 2020 a confidential informant bought methamphetamine from Washington on five separate occasions.