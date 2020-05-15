Clear

Austin woman takes plea deal in automotive attempted murder case

Tori Ward
Police say she ran into her ex-boyfriend with her car.

Posted: May 15, 2020 5:20 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman charged with attempted murder to hitting her boyfriend with her car is taking a plea deal.

Tori Jerusha-Ann Ward, 21 of Austin, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of 1st degree assault. She was facing that charge and counts of 1st and 2nd degree attempted murder and 2nd degree assault for an incident on July 19, 2019.

Austin police say Ward’s 19-year-old boyfriend broke up with her on July 19, 2019, and when she saw him the next day in the intersection of 2nd Avenue SE and 1st Street SE, ran into him with her car. Police say Ward was going 45 miles per hour and her ex-boyfriend suffered substantial injuries.

No sentencing date has been set for Ward. She remains in the Mower County Jail on $125,000 bond.

