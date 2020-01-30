Clear
Austin woman sentenced for stealing cash out of a closet

Joleen Muhlbauer
Takes a plea deal to avoid a felony conviction.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 4:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. - Stealing over $1,000 in cash gets a Mower County woman two years of supervised probation.

Joleen Carol Muhlbauer, 53 of Austin, pleaded guilty to one count of gross misdemeanor theft as part of a plea bargain and was sentenced Thursday. She will also have to pay restitution and do 40 hours of community work service.

Austin police say Muhlbauer was let into the home of an acquaintance in October 2019, went to an upstairs closet, and took $1,200 that had been hidden beneath some clothing. She was arrested later the same day.

Muhlbauer was originally charged with felony theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

