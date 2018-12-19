Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Austin woman sentenced for stealing a bag of cash

Nicole Beasley Nicole Beasley

She was arrested in July.

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 3:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman accused of kicking in a door and stealing a small bag of cash is pleading guilty.

Nicole Latrice Beasley, 33 of Austin, was arrested in July and charged with 1st degree burglary, theft, and 4th degree criminal damage to property. She pleaded guilty Wednesday to theft and has been sentenced to one year of probation.

Austin police say a witness reported seeing Beasley kick in the door of a home in the 400 block of 9th Street NW. The man inside the home says Beasley asked him for money and when he wouldn’t give her any, she grabbed a pencil bag holding some cash and left.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Rochester
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Light drizzle chances linger into the overnight alongside steady temps.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Water Quality issues in SE Minnesota

Image

Jared Penning makes decision

Image

Salvation Army Gives Toys to Families in Need

Image

Sky High Construction

Image

Wednesday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Iowa Governor reads to elementary students

Image

Ronald McDonald House works to make holidays away from home special

Image

Firearm safety to be taught in school

Image

Fatal crash on the Avenue of the Saints

Image

Vaping makes teens' risky behaviors harder to detect

Community Events