Austin woman sentenced for stealing a bag of cash

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman accused of kicking in a door and stealing a small bag of cash is pleading guilty.

Nicole Latrice Beasley, 33 of Austin, was arrested in July and charged with 1st degree burglary, theft, and 4th degree criminal damage to property. She pleaded guilty Wednesday to theft and has been sentenced to one year of probation.

Austin police say a witness reported seeing Beasley kick in the door of a home in the 400 block of 9th Street NW. The man inside the home says Beasley asked him for money and when he wouldn’t give her any, she grabbed a pencil bag holding some cash and left.